Monday's Weather: Morning clouds, and a few showers possible south. Highs near 90

Happy Monday, East Texas! We've got a weak disturbance moving through East Today. Look for plenty of morning clouds and the potential for a few pop up showers, mainly across Deep East Texas. Otherwise clearing skies, with highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90. Tonight, we will see mainly clear skies and mild conditions. Lows near 70. Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies. Warm temps. Look for highs in the lower 90s. We stick with the sunshine but lower humidity values as we move into the rest of the work week. That will means highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows very comfortable down into the 60s by mid to late week! The upcoming weekend looks good with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances look slim to none once again over the next 7-10 days.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.