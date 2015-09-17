Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warm & humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index near 100

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Your forecast for today calls for the humidity and heat to ramp up for your Thursday and Friday, this means temps return into the mid 90s for highs with mostly sunny skies. The humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees during the peak heating of the day. Some low rain chances and extra clouds return to the area this weekend, as a weak front gets close to the region. Still questions on if the front actually moves through #ETX but could give us a few spotty showers and some slight heat relief at the very least.

Have a great Thursday!

