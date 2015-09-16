Gift of Love: Willie and Dixie Adoption

We first met 5-year-old Willie and his 7-year old sister Dixie two years ago during a game of Putt-Putt golf.

We are happy to report that they have been adopted by The Brown Family. Willie and Dixie love their mom Stacey, Dad James, Sisters Alex and Megan and brother Noah.

Willie is now 7-years-old and in the first grade. Willie played coach pitch baseball this summer with his Dad as the coach. Willie played left field. It's the first year for Willie to play anything, and his team took 2nd place in the league!



Dixie is in now 9-years-old and in the 2nd grade. Dixie is loved by everyone at school. She loves to sing and dance.

One thing that the Browns thought was funny was that everyone told them how quiet Dixie was and that it took a very long time for her to warm up to people and open up. They were wrong! The Browns say she never stopped talking and laughing from day one!

Both siblings are doing very well in school and are active in church. Willie and Dixie have had fun enjoying Easter egg hunts, family outings to the museum and even catching a baseball game.

The Browns hope to go to Disney World next year and take a few camping trips in the meantime. The family says they all felt like they had always been together in a lot of ways from the very beginning, a family sharing the Gift of Love.

