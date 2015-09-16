Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. Highs in the lower 90s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Your forecast for today features a southeast wind returns meaning more heat & humidity increases. Due to the extra moisture in place, the southern half of the area will see a 10% chance or less of an isolated shower, otherwise just warm & humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Then, the humidity and heat ramps up for late week, this means temps return into the mid 90s for highs with mostly sunny skies. The humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees during the peak heating of the day. Some low rain chances return to the area this weekend, as a weak front gets close to the region. Still questions on if the front actually moves through #ETX but could give us a few spotty showers and some slight heat relief at the least.

Have a great Hump Day!

