4-ingredient blueberry and peach biscuits by Mama Steph

I love to make these quick biscuits on a busy morning because they are incredibly quick and easy to make, and they're so soft, warm and delicious. If you want some of each kind, cut the amount of each fruit in half below (i.e. 1 small peach for half the dough, 1/2 cup blueberries for the other half.)

If you'd like, sprinkle the biscuits with cinnamon sugar just before putting in the oven.

4-ingredient blueberry and peach biscuits

From InMamaStephsKitchen.com

1/2 cup of good quality mayonnaise, like Duke’s

3/4 cup of milk

2 cups self-rising flour

one large or two small ripe peaches, chopped and sprinkled with 2 TBS brown sugar and 1 tsp cinnamon, and tossed to coat (or one cup of blueberries dusted with flour)

1 tsp vanilla extract, optional

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine milk and mayonnaise. Stir until completely combined and smooth. If using vanilla extract, add to this mixture and stir to blend well.

3. Add the flour. Stir until just incorporated. Dough will look somewhat wet.

4. Add the chopped sugared-and-spiced peaches to the dough and fold in with a spatula, being careful not to overwork. Just make sure the chunks of peach are fairly well distributed throughout the dough.

Use a large serving spoon or cookie scoop to form biscuits, dropping scoops onto a lightly-sprayed or greased cookie sheet.

Bake for 12-14 minutes in center of oven. Tops will lightly brown. Made 12 with my generously-sized scoop.

I reduced the amount of milk from the original Duke’s recipe for this one, since the peaches contributed their juices to the recipe, which not only moistens the dough, but adds flavor to it as well. I added vanilla extract and 1 tablespoon sugar to my most recent batch, but they're just as great without that addition.