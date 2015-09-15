Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 20% Isolated shower chance. Highs near 90.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Your forecast for today features a southeast wind returns meaning more heat & humidity increases. Due to the extra moisture in place, the southern half of the area will see a 20% chance or less of an isolated shower, otherwise just warm & humid with highs near 90.

Same pattern persists on our Wednesday, with highs climbing into the lower 90s.

Then, the humidity and heat ramps up for late week into this weekend, this means temps return into the mid 90s for highs with a mix of clouds and sun and some low rain chances returning by the weekend!

Have a great Tuesday!