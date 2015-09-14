Henderson Lions not concerned about proving their worth

They were a team that was counted out of the race before the season even started; now they're a team that everyone else is lagging behind.

“We’ve had a lot of kids that have to step in because of injuries and stuff. It’s always good to get some new faces in there and do a good job,” said Phil Castles, Henderson Lion's head coach.

There is no arguing that the job has been done well, with the offense putting up 113 points in the first 3 games, and only allowing 58 to be scored in their end zone.

“We have a solid O-line for our backs to run behind, because if we give them a hole we got some good positions that can take it the house,” said Raini Dorman, Lions offensive lineman.

“I feel like it’s the whole team. We got good defense, we got a good offense, and a good offense line. Just feel like we got it good all the way around,” said Matthew Childers, Lions quarterback.

But proving the masses wrong is something the Henderson Lions weren’t really concerned with.

“We’ve always known that we were going to be alright. People might not have just realized that, because a lot of them came up from JV to help us. And then a lot of them didn’t necessarily got a chance to play last year, because there were good players in front of them,” Dorman.

According to junior star running back Lakendrick Van Zandt, they have more than enough talent for this year and next.

“We got a lot of sophomores and freshmen coming up too. We always have a young group to be ready and step up for the next year,” said Van Zandt.



