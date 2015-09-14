Van Zandt County lifts burn ban

Van Zandt County officials have lifted a countywide burn ban.

The fire marshal's office posted a statement after the ban was rescinded saying the ban had been lifted and reminding residents to be cautions when burning.

"Keep in mind that if you burn and it gets away from you, that you may be criminally and civilly responsible for damages. Remember if you are going to do a large control burn, you must contact the Sheriff's Office at 903-567-4133," the statement read.

