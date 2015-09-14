Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Comfortable temps! Highs in the upper 80s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at one more comfortable day across the region before we see the return of more typical "summer-like" weather. Your forecast for today calls for mostly sunny skies. Lower humidity. Look for highs to climb into the upper 80s. Tonight, we will see one last period of 60s in the area, before temps warm again. Look for lows in the 60s with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, a southeast wind returns meaning more heat & humidity increases. Due to the extra moisture in place, the southern half of the area will see a 20% chance or less of an isolated shower, otherwise just warm & humid with highs near 90. Same pattern persists on our Wednesday, with highs climbing into the lower 90s. Then, the humidity and heat ramps up for late week into this weekend, this means temps return into the mid to upper 90s for highs with plenty of sunshine!

Have a great week!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.