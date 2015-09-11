Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. 30% chance for a few pop up showers & storms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s

T.G.I.F, East Texas! Friday will a transition before we feature our first official taste of Fall. Small rain chances this afternoon and evening. High temps will climb into the lower 90s. We will set the stage for a very nice upcoming weekend with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity & temperatures . Highs this weekend may struggle to get out of the mid 80s for highs! Lows will drop into the 50s by Sunday morning!
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>