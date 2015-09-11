Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. 30% chance for a few pop up showers & storms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s

T.G.I.F, East Texas! Friday will a transition before we feature our first official taste of Fall. Small rain chances this afternoon and evening. High temps will climb into the lower 90s. We will set the stage for a very nice upcoming weekend with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity & temperatures . Highs this weekend may struggle to get out of the mid 80s for highs! Lows will drop into the 50s by Sunday morning!

Have a great weekend!

