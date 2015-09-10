Restaurant Reports: One problematic fast food eatery

There was only one restaurant with significant issues in this week's round of health inspections.



The restaurant was Rowdy Taco, located in Tyler at 7922 South Broadway Avenue #A.

The inspector noted an employee was seen moving a trash can with her hands, then proceeding to slice cheese without removing the contaminated gloves. The same employee had just been warned for not washing her hands between changing gloves.



Gnats were observed on floor drains near the drive-thru, around fountain drinks, and at the hand sink near the drive thru.



Cracked and damaged food containers were seen in use, and the cutting boards were not in good condition.



Total demerits: 17.

