Thursday's Weather: Mostly Cloudy Skies. 30% chance for a few sh - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Thursday's Weather: Mostly Cloudy Skies. 30% chance for a few showers (especially across the south) Highs in the upper 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Happy Thursday, East Texas! The front has stalled across the area for today, allowing for a chance for rain and storm across especially across Deep East Texas. Highs will warm only into the upper  80s which is below normal for this time of the year.

Late week will feature our first official taste of Fall. Small rain chances Friday, will give way to a very nice upcoming weekend with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity & temperatures . Highs this weekend may struggle to get out of the mid 80s for highs! 

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly