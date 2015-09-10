Thursday's Weather: Mostly Cloudy Skies. 30% chance for a few showers (especially across the south) Highs in the upper 80s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! The front has stalled across the area for today, allowing for a chance for rain and storm across especially across Deep East Texas. Highs will warm only into the upper 80s which is below normal for this time of the year.

Late week will feature our first official taste of Fall. Small rain chances Friday, will give way to a very nice upcoming weekend with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity & temperatures . Highs this weekend may struggle to get out of the mid 80s for highs!

Have a great Thursday!

