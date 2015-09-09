Gift of Love: Daniel

Daniel is looking for the Gift of Love

16-year-old Daniel had a blast trying out his skills at iJump. This junior in high school is very motivated to do well in school. Daniel has dreams of attending college and studying computer programming.



"I want to go to ITT Tech and become a computer programmer," Daniel said.



Daniel also enjoys outdoor activities such as fishing and camping, and working with animals. Daniel participated in a 4-H Goat Program and was said to be very in-tune and kind with the animals. He likes watching movies, playing games, reading and playing sports.

"I like to play basketball and football," Daniel said.

And his favorite movie might surprise you.

"My favorite movie would probably be Total Recall," Daniel said.

And Daniel is talking about the original from the 90's not the remake that came out a few years ago.

As for his three wishes, Daniel says his third wish is the most important.

"First wish, I'd meet Chuck Norris in person. Second wish, I'd go to Hawaii and spend a year there, swim with the dolphins. Third wish would probably to have a good home," Daniel said.

Daniel enjoys reading about history, samurais, and many other topics. He also likes learning about different countries and studying their languages. He hopes to visit Japan when he is older.

When it comes to his forever family, Daniel would like two parents and siblings, too.

"I'd like to be in the city and I'd like to have both a mom and a dad and two brothers at least," Daniel said.

And he wants those brothers to be older, someone he can look up to.

"It will be the first time I've actually had a family to be with," Daniel said.

Daniel longs to be in a forever family. Daniel would do well in a home that enjoys the outdoors but also enjoys a night in to watch movies. But most importantly, Daniel wants to find a forever family to show him the Gift of Love.

