Calculate your hearts age - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Calculate your hearts age

Heart age calculator. (Source: Framingham Heart Study) Heart age calculator. (Source: Framingham Heart Study)
(KLTV) -

As more cardiovascular disease cases are being diagnosed in East Texas, doctors and patients are turning to a calculator helping determine the heart's age.

Click here to calculate your hearts age.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly