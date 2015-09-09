Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Periods of scattered s - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Periods of scattered showers & storms likely. Highs in the mid 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! We're tracking changes for our Wednesday. A decent front is approaching  the area from the north. Today will feature showers and storms dropping in from Oklahoma during the day. Look for a 60% chance for scattered showers & storms. Temps will likely hold in the mid 80s  with the extra clouds and rainfall.

The front will briefly stall across the area Thursday, allowing for continued rain and storm chances Thursday, especially across Deep East Texas. Highs will warm only into the mid to upper  80s which is below normal for this time of the year.

Late week will feature our first official taste of Fall. Small rain chances Friday, will give way to a very nice upcoming weekend with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity & temperatures . Highs this weekend may struggle to get out of the mid 80s for highs! 

Have a great Hump Day! 

