Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Hot & humid. 20% pop up shower or storm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat Index: 100-105

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're tracking very warm & humid conditions across the area. Look for partly cloudy skies, with just a 20% chance for a few pop up afternoon storms. Otherwise, the heat and humidity will be the big story. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s, but the heat index will be between 100-105. Changes begin to develop across East Texas by Wednesday. A decent front will approach the area from the north. Wednesday will feature showers and storms dropping in from Oklahoma during the day. Look for a 60% chance for scattered showers & storms. Temps will likely hold in the mid 80s with the extra clouds and rainfall. The front will briefly stall across the area Thursday, allowing for continued rain and storm chances Thursday. Highs will warm only into the mid 80s which is below normal for this time of the year. Late week will feature our first official taste of Fall. Small rain chances Friday, will give way to a very nice upcoming weekend with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity & temperatures . Highs this weekend may struggle to get out of the mid 80s for highs!

Have a great week!

