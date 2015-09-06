TJC comes back from behind to beat Blinn - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TJC comes back from behind to beat Blinn

Apaches run for touchdown. (Source: KLTV Staff) Apaches run for touchdown. (Source: KLTV Staff)
LINDALE, TX (KLTV) -

After taking their first win against Trinity Valley 71 to 64 the Apaches were back at it again this time playing at Lindale High School against Blinn College. 

The final score was TJC 35, Blinn 30.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly