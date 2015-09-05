Aggies hold their own

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - Kyle Allen threw for a score early and sealed the game by running for a touchdown and throwing for another in the fourth quarter after being benched in favor of freshman Kyler Murray, and Texas A&M beat No. 15 Arizona State 38-17 on Saturday night.



Allen won the starting job in camp, but coach Kevin Sumlin replaced him with Murray in the second quarter and alternated quarterbacks for much of the second half. Allen spent most of the third quarter on the bench before returning early in the fourth and capping a long drive with a 12-yard touchdown run that made it 24-14.



Arizona State kicked a field goal before Allen connected with freshman Christian Kirk - like Allen, from Scottsdale, Arizona - on a short pass and he dashed 66 yards for a touchdown to make it 31-17. Kirk also returned a punt 79 yards for a TD in the second quarter.



Mike Bercovici threw for 199 yards and a touchdown for the Sun Devils.

