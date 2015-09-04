Pig 'n penne pasta salad by Bear Creek Smokehouse

Robbie Shoults of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall joins us to share a simple but packed-full-of-flavor recipe for pasta salad. Seems like a perfect choice for a 3-day weekend celebration, doesn't it?
Pig N Penne Pasta Salad
1 lb box of Penne Pasta
1 cucumber, diced
1 bunch of green onions, chopped
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1 cup sliced cherry tomatoes
4 boiled eggs, diced
1 cup of diced Bear Creek Ham
Mayo - 1/2 to 1 cup depending on your taste
Mustard (just a smidgen)
Salt and pepper to taste
Cook pasta according to directions and cool. Once pasta is cooled stir in the rest of the ingredients and add Mayo, Mustard, and Salt and Pepper to your individual taste.
Enjoy!
Visit the folks from Bear Creek on Facebook by clicking here.
