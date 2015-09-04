Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & Humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s

T.G.I.F, East Texas! We're looking at a fairly typical late season summer-like day across the area. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine (partly cloudy skies) and warm & humid conditions. Highs are expected to climb into the low to mid 90s across the area. A weak disturbance well to our south will throw a very slight chance (10% or less) of an isolated shower and mainly across far Deep East Texas.

A ridge of high pressure builds in from the west as we move into the upcoming weekend! This will mean a hotter forecast. Look for highs to climb into the mid to upper 90s with a slight chance for an isolated shower Saturday. A slightly better isolated rain chance will return Sunday afternoon, along with Monday afternoon as some extra moisture tries to work it's way back into East Texas. Again, rain chances will still be fairly low in the 20% range area wide. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, so a Hot "summerlike" Labor Day is likely on tap.

We again, dry things out heading into the beginning and middle of next week. Temps stay hot in the mid to upper 90s. We are starting to see signs of our first "fall-like" cold front to arrive towards the end of next week. This would drop temps back down into the 80s for highs, plus possibly increase rain chances! Fingers crossed!

Have a great weekend!

