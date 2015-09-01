7 On Your Side: Woman receives FEMA demo permit, money after multiple appeals

After five FEMA appeals, an East Texas woman was granted money to start over after a storm in May.

Shelia Chilton's home was deemed an urban nuisance by the city of Jacksonville after the city was declared a disaster area following a storm in May. Shelia Chilton claims it was a storm-related fire that left her and her family without a place to live.



Tuesday night, she had a hearing with city officials. Chilton was granted a demo permit that is good for six months. In that time it’s up to her to hire someone to remove what’s left of her home.

After her last appeal to FEMA, she was granted $32,000.

