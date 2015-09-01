Texas History List: Texan signs treaty ending WWII; segregation battle begins

Mosier Valley School by gfields323 for Euless Historical Preservation Committee (KLTV) -
Here are some historical headlines from the always interesting story of the great state of Texas. Click on any link to be taken to the full story.
On September 2, 1838, Holland Coffee, an Indian agent appointed by President Sam Houston, enacted a treaty between the Republic of Texas and the Kichai, Tawakoni, Waco, and Tawehash Indians near the site of present-day Denison. The treaty was part of Houston's peace policy. Coffee was a Red River trader and a representative in the Texas House of Representatives from 1838-39. He developed the town of Preston and provided supplies given to the Indians by the Comanche Treaty of 1846. He was stabbed to death on October 1, 1846, and is buried in the Preston Cemetery, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
On September 2, 1945, Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz signed the treaty with Japan that ended World War II. Nimitz, born in 1885, was the descendant of German pioneer settlers of Fredericksburg. He was named commander in chief of the Pacific Fleet shortly after Japan's 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, and later commander in chief of Pacific Ocean Areas, as well. Read more about Nimitz here.
On September 3, 1895, William Carrol Crawford, the last surviving signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence, died while visiting his son in Erath County. He and Sydney Pennington had represented Shelby County at the Convention of 1836, which wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the Republic of Texas, and established the ad interim government.
On September 4, 1950, students from the black community of Mosier Valley mounted a notable challenge to Texas segregation laws by attempting to enroll in the all-white Euless school. Mosier Valley, in Tarrant County, was founded by freed slaves in the 1870s. Black students attended the Mosier Valley school, part of the Euless school district. In August 1949 Euless school superintendent O.B. Powell attempted to transfer 46 local black students to "colored" schools in Fort Worth, since busing them would be cheaper than maintaining the ramshackle Mosier Valley facility. However, those students' parents didn't want their children bused so far away, and worked to have their children educated in their own districts. Read what happened here.
Other headlines from this week in Texas history:
On September 5, 1836, Sam Houston was elected first president of the Republic of Texas.
On September 2, 1830, A surveyor shoots lawyer in Austin colony feud
On September 3, 1834, Pioneer Methodist ministers hold camp meeting on Caney Creek
On September 4, 1839, the former "floating Texas capital" was sold.
