Foster/Adoption Public Information Meetings In September and October

Press Release: Texas Adoption Resource Exchange (TARE)

September 2015

Location

Information Meeting

Gilmer

Upshur County

Tuesday, September 22nd, 12:00 Noon

DFPS Office
324 Yapaco Street
Gilmer, TX 75644

Contact: Skye Vetter 903-843-4206

Mount Vernon

Franklin County

Saturday, September 26th, 10:00 AM

Prosperity Bank
Meeting Room Suite C*
539 W. Interstate 30
Mount Vernon, Texas 75457

*The meeting room is a separate building next door to the bank. It is adjacent to H&R Block (across the street from McDonalds).*

Contact: Kimberly Story 903-495-5974

October 2015

Location

Information Meeting

Overton

Rusk and Smith Counties

Thursday, October 1st, 6:00 PM

McMillan Memorial Library
401 S. Commerce St.
Overton, TX 75684

Contact: Brittney Rountree 903-655-6211

