Head Coach: Thomas Emerson

District: 11-2A Division I

School Colors: Purple, White

Stadium Address: 1088 E Bearkat Dr, Cushing, TX 75760

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

2016 record: 2-8/0-5 district

Players to watch: (state from last year)

RB Jordan Townsend

QB Austin Davis

OL/DL Michael Rohlf

Notes: Townsend's and Davis' talents will be needed this season on offense and defense. Rohlf is the team's star lineman.

Schedule: