The Anaheim Scramble by Corner Bakery

Scott Roycroft with Corner Bakery in Longview shares a perfect recipe for a quick meal, anytime, packed with flavor: The Anaheim Scrambler!

Anaheim Scrambler:

2 eggs

3 slices chopped bacon

1/2 Roma tomato diced

Salt pepper to taste

Fine cut small green onion-1

1 tablespoon cheddar cheese shredded

1/4 diced avocado in the scrambler

1 slicer on top

Procedure

Spray pan with non stick spray

Heat skillet on stove top

Toss in chopped bacon until it begins to sizzle

Add in the green onions and tomatoes

Let heat approx 20 seconds more

Add in eggs and salt and pepper

Stir eggs in a figure 8 motion to keep them fluffy until there almost set

Add in your diced avocado and shredded cheese

Finish cooking eggs and put on a plate

Top with slicer of avocado



