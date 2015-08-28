The Anaheim Scramble by Corner Bakery

Scott Roycroft with Corner Bakery in Longview shares a perfect recipe for a quick meal, anytime, packed with flavor: The Anaheim Scrambler!
Anaheim Scrambler:
2 eggs
3 slices chopped bacon
1/2 Roma tomato diced
Salt pepper to taste
Fine cut small green onion-1
1 tablespoon cheddar cheese shredded
1/4 diced avocado in the scrambler
1 slicer on top
Procedure
Spray pan with non stick spray
Heat skillet on stove top
Toss in chopped bacon until it begins to sizzle
Add in the green onions and tomatoes
Let heat approx 20 seconds more
Add in eggs and salt and pepper
Stir eggs in a figure 8 motion to keep them fluffy until there almost set
Add in your diced avocado and shredded cheese
Finish cooking eggs and put on a plate
Top with slicer of avocado
