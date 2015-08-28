Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Pleasant temps. Highs in the lower 90s

Happy Friday, East Texas! We're looking at fantastic weather to finish out our work week. Plenty of sunshine is expected across the region along with fairly low humidity levels for this time of year. That means we can expect highs in the lower 90s today with basically very little heat indices.

Your forecast for Red Zone looks fine with mainly clear skies and temps in the low to mid 80s at kickoff. Overnight calls for mainly clear skies, and another cool, comfortable morning start. Lows will drop into the 60s to near 70.

The weekend will feature a few more clouds Saturday, with a 20% chance of a very isolated shower, mainly north of I-30... Otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Next week will start off quiet with lows in the 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s. Mostly sunny skies can be expected. More clouds and rain chances may go up towards the middle and latter half of next week.

Have a great Friday!

