Restaurant Reports: Two eateries needed improvement at last inspection

Two East Texas restaurants got serious violations in the latest round of health department inspections.



In Longview, Donut King at 522 North Eastman Road.



Eggs cheese and sausage were improperly reheated and out of temperature.

Hygienic violations were found among employees.

Cross contamination of raw-and cooked foods was observed.

Food contact surfaces were not clean.

Total demerits : 23

Mexico City at 1023 East Marshall avenue.

Cold foods were held too warm.

Rapid reheating of hot foods, out of temperature.

Food contact surfaces needed cleaning.

Total demerits: 19

