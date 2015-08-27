Gluten-free chocolate-chip granola bars recalled due to undeclared dairy

Sam Mills USA LLC is recalling approximately 11,083 cases of 4.4 ounce boxes of Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, because of a risk of cross-contamination with dairy. However, the packaging states that the product is a dairy-free food, thus the recall was voluntarily initiated.



Click here to see lot codes and expiration dates.

It was determined that there is risk of cross contamination with a dairy product. This recall does not affect any other Sam Mills Gluten Free products.

Consumers who have purchased the product and are allergic to dairy should not eat this product. Consumers should return the product to the store where the product was purchased for a full refund. Consumers and Media can also call Sam Mills USA LLC 561-572-0510 for more information, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. If your call is received by our after hour's voice mail please leave your name, and phone number and we will return your call will returned every three hours between 9 a.m. and 12 a.m. EST of the next business day.