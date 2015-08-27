TxDOT project updates for the weeks of Aug. 31 and Sept. 7

Here's a look at work planned in the district during the weeks of Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, 2015. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.

These tips are to remind drivers to exhibit caution in school zones as everyone gets acclimated to having more traffic on the road, including buses, bikes and pedestrians. Remember these tips:

The use of cell phones is prohibited in active school zones and violators face fines up to $200 where signs are posted.

Slow down and obey school zone speed limit signs. Traffic fines can double in school zones.

Always come to a complete stop at stop signs. Look for children on sidewalks and crosswalks before proceeding.

Always stop for flashing red lights on a school bus, regardless of which direction you’re headed, unless you’re on the other side of a divided highway.

Be prepared to stop at all railroad crossings if you are behind a school bus.

Watch for children who might run across the street as they get on or off the bus.

Meanwhile, a $5.2 million night time operation gets underway Tues., September 1 on US 79 in Henderson (Rusk County). The contractor will start work at 7 p.m. The repair project runs from FM 225 going north to the Traffic Star. Work will be conducted in one-mile sections from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each Sunday through Thursday for the duration of the project. Business access will be temporarily affected as the contractor stages equipment. Get more details on this project in the Rusk County portion of this news release.

The Districtwide Seal Coat Operations contractor, CDM Holdings, plans to continue sealing the following roads in Smith, Gregg and Henderson counties during the next couple of weeks.

FM 757 in Smith County from 2.2 miles south of I-20 (end of new project) south to SH 31

US 259 in Gregg County from the Upshur County line south to FM 1844

FM 2767 in Smith County from FM 2908 going east to FM 757

FM 756 in Smith County from FM 346 going south to FM 344

FM 14 in Smith County from I-20 S Service Road going south to Loop 323 in Tyler

SH 274 in Henderson County from the Kaufman County line south to .75 mile south of FM 3225

SH 198 in Henderson County from 1.8 miles S of FM 316 (Payne Springs) to 1.6 miles S of FM 779

Striping operations continue on previously sealed roadways in Anderson, Cherokee, Van Zandt, and Wood counties. Expect lane closures.

ANDERSON COUNTY – Palestine crews are performing maintenance activities on SH 294 just east of Slocum as well as other roadways around the county. Expect lane closures and watch for flaggers.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction Project

Limits: 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to .4 mile southwest of FM 645

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $42,740,365.19

The dirt on the south end of the project is being prepped for lime treatment as the contractor also works on miscellaneous items throughout the project limits. No traffic delays are expected.

US 79 – Night Work Repairs

Limits: Loop 256 in Palestine southwest to 1.4 miles southwest of FM 1990 (Tile Factory Road)

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt, TX

Cost: $2,374,737.51

Mill and inlay work continue on this night job to repair US 79. The roadway is closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for the duration of the project which should be completed in three months.

SH 19 Widening in Anderson County

Limits: 3.6 miles north of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile north of FM 321 at Montalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

Cost: $12,487,715.87

Work to widen SH 19 in this area continues. Lane closures and delays can be expected as the contractor continues flex base and cement treat operations.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road (CR) 453 at Beaver Creek

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction of Sulphur Springs, Texas

Cost: $256,312.87

CR 453 remains closed at Beaver Creek while the new bridge is built. Use alternate routes to reach your destinations until the project is completed in September.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road (CR) 471 at Box Creek

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $817,412.15

CR 471 at Box Creek is closed to through traffic as a new bridge is built. Completion set for September.

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Crews in Jacksonville and Rusk are fixing base and edges on various roadways around the county over the next couple of weeks. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

GREGG COUNTY – Longview Maintenance crews are conducting edge repairs on FM 2204/Stone Road. The roadway will be reduced to one lane with flaggers providing traffic control. Crews are also performing base repairs on US 271 in both the northbound and southbound lanes. Expect lane closures.



Gregg County construction projects updates:

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Fireman Excavating

Work continues on service roads and ramps in Van Zandt County where milling and hot mix operations are being conducted. Expect mainlane closures during the week in both the eastbound and westbound directions. There will also be some temporary ramp closures during this operation.

Meanwhile, concrete repairs continue on I-20 in Smith County at various locations. Pay attention to signage installed to assist with your travels. Expect delays and closures.

SH 31 Landscape Project

Limits: 0.3 miles north of FM 2205 (Grace Creek) to 0.2 miles south of U.S. 80 (Cotton) in Longview

Contractor: South Texas Illuminations, LLC

Cost: $281,249.70

Vegetation and irrigation work continue for this project which comes as a result of the city winning one of 10 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards presented by Keep Texas Beautiful in partnership with TxDOT, which allocates $2,000,000 a year as landscape incentives to competing communities based on population and efforts in litter prevention and cleanup, public awareness, beautification and property improvement, solid waste management, illegal dumping and enforcement, and education.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segments II & III)

Limits: McCann Road to US 259

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $12.8 million

This project is constructing a new roadway from McCann Road to US 259. Clearing between Judson and Airline roads continues with excavation, embankment, bridge construction, subgrade treatment, storm drain and other work between McCann and Judson roads. The contractor recently began paving operations.

This is a new location project that generally doesn’t impact traffic but with the recent closure of Airline Road motorists must use alternate routes. Airline Road will remain closed through March 2016 as the contractor builds a new intersection. The closure starts just north of Pliler Precise Road and continues to just north of Henderson Lane, which is also closed to through traffic. Henderson Lane residents are redirected to exit east to US 259. All other motorists are advised to use US 259 North, exiting onto Tryon Road to the west, and proceeding northward or southward on Airline Road to reach their destinations.

Loop 281 at FM 2087 Overpass

Limits: SH 31 to approximately one mile south of SH 31

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $13.2 million

This project to build a new overpass is in Phase III of construction with traffic moved off the existing loop onto the detours. The contractor is forming and pouring bridge rail. Expect delays during the peak evening hours. Caution advised in detour areas.

SH 42

Limits: From SH 31 north to I-20

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, Ltd.

Cost: $3.7 million

Night work is slated with the contractor laying seal coat and hot mix in the main lanes Sunday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect lane closures. This project is constructing a left turn lane at Hillcrest Road along with storm drain and curb and gutter. It should be finished in early fall. Use caution in this and all work zones.

I-20 Dynamic Message Signs (DMS)

Locations

· East of FM 1255 westbound - Van Zandt County

· West of FM 849 eastbound - Smith County

· Derrick Park westbound - Smith County

Contractor: Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions Corp.

Final testing of these signs continues. There is sporadic impact to traffic as this project nears completion.

I-20 PFC Project

Limits: SH 31E to the Harrison County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $5,584,277

No work planned. The project consists of applying a porous friction course (PFC) surface overlay, shoulder texturing, and pavement markings as well as work on the I-20 on ramps.

Porous friction courses (PFC) consist of placing hot mix asphalt mixtures at the surface of a pavement structure in a thin layer to produce benefits for the traveling public such as safety, economy and the environment.

HENDERSON COUNTY – Athens Maintenance is cleaning ditch lines on FM 773 between FM 1616 and the Murchison City limits as well as removing debris and patching potholes throughout Henderson County. Crews will also be making surface repairs to FM 1615 near CR 4511. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

The week of September 7, crews will be conducting mill and inlay operations in various locations around the city of Athens. Work the moves to BU 31W inside Loop 7 to BU 175; BU 31E from N Wofford Street to Wood Street; and FM 2494 to Cecil Lane. Intermittent lane closures can be expected at these locations.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 31 Repair Project

Limits: .09 miles west of FM 317 eastward to .34 miles west of FM 773

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Hewitt

Cost: $3.6 million

Work to place a new overlay on this part of SH 31 should be finished in late October. Expect lane closures.

US 175 Widening Project

Limits: 0.1 miles southeast of FM 804 near Baxter southeast to 1.1 miles east of Loop 60E at Larue

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

Cost: $39.2 million

The project expands US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Phase I construction started April 6, 2015 and has a November 2018 completion date. Currently, the contractor is conducting dirt and drainage work around Loop 60E in Larue to near Baxter. Prep work is also underway in the median area on the west end of the project where a detour will be built, requiring lane closures in the near future. The speed limit in the construction zone has been set at 55 mph. Remember, traffic fines double when workers are present.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

Limits: 1.1 miles east of Loop 60E to 0.85 miles east of FM 315

Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

Cost: $37.4 million

The project is set to begin Sept. 14, 2015. It stretches 3.4 miles from 1.1 miles east of Loop 60E at Larue southeast to 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor. A portion of this phase will be built on new location around the south side of Poynor. The projected completion date is October 2017.

FM 317 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 314 to FM 607

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Hewitt

Clean up activities continue on this project to widen FM 317 from FM 314 to FM 607. Expect lane closures.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: Cardinal Drive at Little Duncan Creek in Murchison

Contractor: Hartbeat Construction of Tyler

Cost: $314,919.44

Cardinal Drive is closed to through traffic as a new bridge is built. Completion set for September.

RUSK COUNTY – Henderson Maintenance is performing base repairs on FM 225 between FM 1798 and the Nacogdoches County line; FM 2658 between SH 43 and FM 1251; and FM 918 between US 259 and SH 42. Expect to see heavy equipment on FM 1251 between FM 3135 and the Panola County line where overlay surface operations are being conducted. Expect lane closures. Traffic control at the varying locations will be provided by flaggers and/or pilot vehicles.

US 79 Repair Project Night Operations

Limits: From FM 225 going north to the Traffic Star (intersection of US 79/SH 64/SH 43/US 259)

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company

Cost: $5.2 million

Work consists of grinding five inches into the existing pavement next to the curb and replacing it immediately with five inches of new hot mix asphalt and sealcoat. Work will be conducted at night only, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for the duration of the project to minimize impacts to traffic. Crews will work in one-mile sections, beginning at FM 225 going north. They will then turn around and continue work in the southbound lanes. Two lanes in one direction will be affected at a time. The project is expected to be completed in October providing motorists a smoother, safer ride. Watch for flaggers, message signs, cones and barricades, and plan for brief delays in this work zone.

US 259 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From FM 315 in Mt. Enterprise north to CR 485 about 3 miles north of the FM 1798 overpass

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $4,309,817.27

The contractor is finishing overlay work on the northbound lanes and crossovers of US 259 from FM 1798 to SH 315. The project should wrap up soon. Expect lane closures.

SH 64 Widening Project

Limits: 0.173 miles west of BU 64E (N. Marshall St.) east to 0.2 miles west of U.S. 79 (Traffic Star)

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $2.1 million

Motorists should expect periodic delays on this SH 64 construction project in Henderson as the contractor works to widen the roadway. Construction of the retaining wall continues with no impact to traffic at this time. The traffic signal at N. Marshall St. has been removed and Stop Signs installed. The signal at Mill St. will remain but will be upgraded. Use caution through this work zone.

The project started in August 2013 and consists of widening the existing two-lane roadway and constructing a four-lane facility along with a continuous Left Turn Lane with the majority of work being performed outside the existing travel lanes.

SMITH COUNTY – Tyler Maintenance crews are conducting ditch work on Toll 49 and various other roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

A $7.5 million project on FM 1253 is about to begin with the contractor setting barricades and starting work on September 8. Work is from County Road 462S, 1.3 miles north of FM 857 south to FM 1805. Longview Bridge and Road is the contractor.

Loop 323 West Widening

Limits: Tyler ’ s West Loop and SH 31

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $12 million

Motorists are advised that NO LEFT TURNS are allowed onto East Bellwood due to the newly realigned travel lanes. Work continues on the retaining walls on both sides of the roadway. Expect lane closures. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid delays. Construction is in full swing with an expected completion date in early 2016.

The project includes widening Loop 323 from SH 31 to Shaw Street. The speed limit on Loop 323 in the work zone has been reduced to 45 mph from SH 64 to Shaw Street.

Loop 323 Northeast Project

Limits: From American Legion Road (@ the Loop 323 Extension to US 271) south to Commerce St.

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD.

Cost: $3.4 million

This project includes culvert extensions, base repair, level-up and placing an overlay. Level up work is underway in both the northbound and southbound lanes. Expect shoulder closures. Completion is expected in November.

SH 31E Widening Project

Limits: From FM 757 to FM 2012

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $7.8 million

Expect shoulder closures as work on structures and embankment continue on the north side of this project to add passing lanes for multiple sections of roadway in both the eastbound and westbound directions. Once the widening is complete, a seal coat and final surface will be applied. A daily construction speed limit of 60 mph is in place when work is being performed on this 18-month job.

SH 31E Widening Project

Limits: From FM 850 to FM 757

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $3.4 million

This project to widen SH 31E from FM 850 east of Tyler to FM 757 includes adding passing lanes for multiple sections of the roadway in both directions. The new passing lanes are open as final work is conducted. Expect shoulder closures.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Roads (CR) 452 and 481

Contractor: Pierce Construction

Cost: $560,000.00

Both roads are closed to through traffic. The contractor is applying hot mix surfaces this week and plans to install guardrail the week of September 7. Motorists must use alternate routes to reach their destinations. The work is expected to be completed and the roads opened to traffic in October 2015.

SH 64

Limits: from Chapel Hill to Arp

Contractor: Drewery Construction of Nacogdoches

Cost: $3.9 million

Work on the passing lanes between FM 2607 and Arp is ongoing with the contractor doing subgrade work on the east end of the job. Motorists are urged to use extra caution and to watch for flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control through this work zone. The Super 2 widening project continues and consists of clearing and grading. The daily speed zone reduction is posted at 60 mph when workers are present. Expect delays and traffic control conducted by flaggers and a pilot car.

FM 850 Resurfacing Project

Limits: 0.445 miles southeast of FM 2607 to the Rusk County line in Overton

Contractor: Drewery Construction of Nacogdoches

Cost: $2.1 million

This project consists of resurfacing the roadway by placing an overlay from FM 2607 to SH 135 in Overton. Vegetation and striping work are being conducted. No lane closures.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – Canton Maintenance continues to place overlays on SH 110 between FM 1255 and US 80. Expect lane closures.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

SH 64 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 858 near Ben Wheeler to FM 314

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $7.4 million

Work is ongoing to add shoulders and passing lanes to SH 64. The project started in December 2012 and is scheduled for completion in late October.

SH 198 Widening Project

Limits: from SH 243 in Canton southwest to 0.4 miles northeast of FM 316 near Phalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Waco

Cost: $5 million

Culvert work continues on this widening project. Expect lane closures.

FM 314 Widening Project

Limits: from I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $11.9 million

The contractor is finishing rehabilitation work, including dressing up the slopes and placing sod south of Edom. Work is also being performed north of FM 279 for one mile. Expect lane closures.

I-20 Project

Limits: From 1.6 miles east of FM 16 to 2.9 miles east of FM 314

Contractor: APAC-Texas, Inc.

Cost: $2.4 million

The contractor is working on the pavement edges of the mainlanes and ramps. Expect daily lane closures of one entrance or exit ramp per day. No project work occurs on Friday’s.

Purtis Creek State Park Road Improvements Project

Limits: Within Purtis Creek State Park to just off FM 316

Contractor: Construction Companies Group, LLC

Cost: $90,549.00

This project is designed to make upgrades to Park Road and runs .573 miles inside the park. It should take about a month to rehabilitate the roadway.

WOOD COUNTY – Mineola crews are conducting base repairs on FM 14 from FM 49 to SH 15, and on westbound, outside lane of US 80 at FM 1253. Level up and surface work is also planned on FM 14 between FM 2088 and SH 37. Expect lane closures with flaggers conducting traffic control.

The week of September 7, crews will return to FM 14 to continue base repair work. Level up and surface work is also planned for FM 779 west of FM 17. Expect lane closures on these roads as well.

Wood County construction project update:

SH 37 Roadway Repair

Limits: from FM 2088 in Quitman to 0.4 miles south of FM 515 in Winnsboro

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $7.7 million

Surface and edge work continue on the length of this repair project from just south of FM 313 in Winnsboro southward toward FM 2088. Expect lane closures.

FM 2869 Project

Limits: From FM 852, south of Winnsboro going south to FM 2088

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

The contractor is installing driveway pipe and working on structures within the project limits. Expect lane closures.