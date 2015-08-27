TxDOT project updates for the weeks of Aug. 31 and Sept. 7

Here's a look at work planned in the district during the weeks of Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, 2015. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.
These tips are to remind drivers to exhibit caution in school zones as everyone gets acclimated to having more traffic on the road, including buses, bikes and pedestrians. Remember these tips:
Meanwhile, a $5.2 million night time operation gets underway Tues., September 1 on US 79 in Henderson (Rusk County). The contractor will start work at 7 p.m. The repair project runs from FM 225 going north to the Traffic Star. Work will be conducted in one-mile sections from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each Sunday through Thursday for the duration of the project. Business access will be temporarily affected as the contractor stages equipment. Get more details on this project in the Rusk County portion of this news release.
The Districtwide Seal Coat Operations contractor, CDM Holdings, plans to continue sealing the following roads in Smith, Gregg and Henderson counties during the next couple of weeks.
Striping operations continue on previously sealed roadways in Anderson, Cherokee, Van Zandt, and Wood counties. Expect lane closures.
ANDERSON COUNTY – Palestine crews are performing maintenance activities on SH 294 just east of Slocum as well as other roadways around the county. Expect lane closures and watch for flaggers.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
US 79 New Lane Construction Project
The dirt on the south end of the project is being prepped for lime treatment as the contractor also works on miscellaneous items throughout the project limits. No traffic delays are expected.
US 79 – Night Work Repairs
Mill and inlay work continue on this night job to repair US 79. The roadway is closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for the duration of the project which should be completed in three months.
SH 19 Widening in Anderson County
Work to widen SH 19 in this area continues. Lane closures and delays can be expected as the contractor continues flex base and cement treat operations.
Off-System Bridge Replacement Project
CR 453 remains closed at Beaver Creek while the new bridge is built. Use alternate routes to reach your destinations until the project is completed in September.
Off-System Bridge Replacement Project
CR 471 at Box Creek is closed to through traffic as a new bridge is built. Completion set for September.
CHEROKEE COUNTY – Crews in Jacksonville and Rusk are fixing base and edges on various roadways around the county over the next couple of weeks. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
GREGG COUNTY – Longview Maintenance crews are conducting edge repairs on FM 2204/Stone Road. The roadway will be reduced to one lane with flaggers providing traffic control. Crews are also performing base repairs on US 271 in both the northbound and southbound lanes. Expect lane closures.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
Work continues on service roads and ramps in Van Zandt County where milling and hot mix operations are being conducted. Expect mainlane closures during the week in both the eastbound and westbound directions. There will also be some temporary ramp closures during this operation.
Meanwhile, concrete repairs continue on I-20 in Smith County at various locations. Pay attention to signage installed to assist with your travels. Expect delays and closures.
SH 31 Landscape Project
Vegetation and irrigation work continue for this project which comes as a result of the city winning one of 10 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards presented by Keep Texas Beautiful in partnership with TxDOT, which allocates $2,000,000 a year as landscape incentives to competing communities based on population and efforts in litter prevention and cleanup, public awareness, beautification and property improvement, solid waste management, illegal dumping and enforcement, and education.
FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segments II & III)
This project is constructing a new roadway from McCann Road to US 259. Clearing between Judson and Airline roads continues with excavation, embankment, bridge construction, subgrade treatment, storm drain and other work between McCann and Judson roads. The contractor recently began paving operations.
This is a new location project that generally doesn’t impact traffic but with the recent closure of Airline Road motorists must use alternate routes. Airline Road will remain closed through March 2016 as the contractor builds a new intersection. The closure starts just north of Pliler Precise Road and continues to just north of Henderson Lane, which is also closed to through traffic. Henderson Lane residents are redirected to exit east to US 259. All other motorists are advised to use US 259 North, exiting onto Tryon Road to the west, and proceeding northward or southward on Airline Road to reach their destinations.
Loop 281 at FM 2087 Overpass
This project to build a new overpass is in Phase III of construction with traffic moved off the existing loop onto the detours. The contractor is forming and pouring bridge rail. Expect delays during the peak evening hours. Caution advised in detour areas.
SH 42
Night work is slated with the contractor laying seal coat and hot mix in the main lanes Sunday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect lane closures. This project is constructing a left turn lane at Hillcrest Road along with storm drain and curb and gutter. It should be finished in early fall. Use caution in this and all work zones.
I-20 Dynamic Message Signs (DMS)
· East of FM 1255 westbound - Van Zandt County
· West of FM 849 eastbound - Smith County
· Derrick Park westbound - Smith County
Final testing of these signs continues. There is sporadic impact to traffic as this project nears completion.
I-20 PFC Project
No work planned. The project consists of applying a porous friction course (PFC) surface overlay, shoulder texturing, and pavement markings as well as work on the I-20 on ramps.
Porous friction courses (PFC) consist of placing hot mix asphalt mixtures at the surface of a pavement structure in a thin layer to produce benefits for the traveling public such as safety, economy and the environment.
HENDERSON COUNTY – Athens Maintenance is cleaning ditch lines on FM 773 between FM 1616 and the Murchison City limits as well as removing debris and patching potholes throughout Henderson County. Crews will also be making surface repairs to FM 1615 near CR 4511. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
The week of September 7, crews will be conducting mill and inlay operations in various locations around the city of Athens. Work the moves to BU 31W inside Loop 7 to BU 175; BU 31E from N Wofford Street to Wood Street; and FM 2494 to Cecil Lane. Intermittent lane closures can be expected at these locations.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
SH 31 Repair Project
Work to place a new overlay on this part of SH 31 should be finished in late October. Expect lane closures.
US 175 Widening Project
The project expands US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Phase I construction started April 6, 2015 and has a November 2018 completion date. Currently, the contractor is conducting dirt and drainage work around Loop 60E in Larue to near Baxter. Prep work is also underway in the median area on the west end of the project where a detour will be built, requiring lane closures in the near future. The speed limit in the construction zone has been set at 55 mph. Remember, traffic fines double when workers are present.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)
The project is set to begin Sept. 14, 2015. It stretches 3.4 miles from 1.1 miles east of Loop 60E at Larue southeast to 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor. A portion of this phase will be built on new location around the south side of Poynor. The projected completion date is October 2017.
FM 317 Widening Project
Clean up activities continue on this project to widen FM 317 from FM 314 to FM 607. Expect lane closures.
Off-System Bridge Replacement Project
Cardinal Drive is closed to through traffic as a new bridge is built. Completion set for September.
RUSK COUNTY – Henderson Maintenance is performing base repairs on FM 225 between FM 1798 and the Nacogdoches County line; FM 2658 between SH 43 and FM 1251; and FM 918 between US 259 and SH 42. Expect to see heavy equipment on FM 1251 between FM 3135 and the Panola County line where overlay surface operations are being conducted. Expect lane closures. Traffic control at the varying locations will be provided by flaggers and/or pilot vehicles.
US 79 Repair Project Night Operations
Work consists of grinding five inches into the existing pavement next to the curb and replacing it immediately with five inches of new hot mix asphalt and sealcoat. Work will be conducted at night only, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for the duration of the project to minimize impacts to traffic. Crews will work in one-mile sections, beginning at FM 225 going north. They will then turn around and continue work in the southbound lanes. Two lanes in one direction will be affected at a time. The project is expected to be completed in October providing motorists a smoother, safer ride. Watch for flaggers, message signs, cones and barricades, and plan for brief delays in this work zone.
US 259 Resurfacing Project
The contractor is finishing overlay work on the northbound lanes and crossovers of US 259 from FM 1798 to SH 315. The project should wrap up soon. Expect lane closures.
SH 64 Widening Project
Motorists should expect periodic delays on this SH 64 construction project in Henderson as the contractor works to widen the roadway. Construction of the retaining wall continues with no impact to traffic at this time. The traffic signal at N. Marshall St. has been removed and Stop Signs installed. The signal at Mill St. will remain but will be upgraded. Use caution through this work zone.
The project started in August 2013 and consists of widening the existing two-lane roadway and constructing a four-lane facility along with a continuous Left Turn Lane with the majority of work being performed outside the existing travel lanes.
SMITH COUNTY – Tyler Maintenance crews are conducting ditch work on Toll 49 and various other roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Smith County construction projects updates:
A $7.5 million project on FM 1253 is about to begin with the contractor setting barricades and starting work on September 8. Work is from County Road 462S, 1.3 miles north of FM 857 south to FM 1805. Longview Bridge and Road is the contractor.
Loop 323 West Widening
Motorists are advised that NO LEFT TURNS are allowed onto East Bellwood due to the newly realigned travel lanes. Work continues on the retaining walls on both sides of the roadway. Expect lane closures. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid delays. Construction is in full swing with an expected completion date in early 2016.
The project includes widening Loop 323 from SH 31 to Shaw Street. The speed limit on Loop 323 in the work zone has been reduced to 45 mph from SH 64 to Shaw Street.
Loop 323 Northeast Project
This project includes culvert extensions, base repair, level-up and placing an overlay. Level up work is underway in both the northbound and southbound lanes. Expect shoulder closures. Completion is expected in November.
SH 31E Widening Project
Expect shoulder closures as work on structures and embankment continue on the north side of this project to add passing lanes for multiple sections of roadway in both the eastbound and westbound directions. Once the widening is complete, a seal coat and final surface will be applied. A daily construction speed limit of 60 mph is in place when work is being performed on this 18-month job.
SH 31E Widening Project
This project to widen SH 31E from FM 850 east of Tyler to FM 757 includes adding passing lanes for multiple sections of the roadway in both directions. The new passing lanes are open as final work is conducted. Expect shoulder closures.
Off-System Bridge Replacement Project
Both roads are closed to through traffic. The contractor is applying hot mix surfaces this week and plans to install guardrail the week of September 7. Motorists must use alternate routes to reach their destinations. The work is expected to be completed and the roads opened to traffic in October 2015.
SH 64
Work on the passing lanes between FM 2607 and Arp is ongoing with the contractor doing subgrade work on the east end of the job. Motorists are urged to use extra caution and to watch for flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control through this work zone. The Super 2 widening project continues and consists of clearing and grading. The daily speed zone reduction is posted at 60 mph when workers are present. Expect delays and traffic control conducted by flaggers and a pilot car.
FM 850 Resurfacing Project
This project consists of resurfacing the roadway by placing an overlay from FM 2607 to SH 135 in Overton. Vegetation and striping work are being conducted. No lane closures.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY – Canton Maintenance continues to place overlays on SH 110 between FM 1255 and US 80. Expect lane closures.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
SH 64 Widening Project
Work is ongoing to add shoulders and passing lanes to SH 64. The project started in December 2012 and is scheduled for completion in late October.
SH 198 Widening Project
Culvert work continues on this widening project. Expect lane closures.
FM 314 Widening Project
The contractor is finishing rehabilitation work, including dressing up the slopes and placing sod south of Edom. Work is also being performed north of FM 279 for one mile. Expect lane closures.
I-20 Project
The contractor is working on the pavement edges of the mainlanes and ramps. Expect daily lane closures of one entrance or exit ramp per day. No project work occurs on Friday’s.
Purtis Creek State Park Road Improvements Project
This project is designed to make upgrades to Park Road and runs .573 miles inside the park. It should take about a month to rehabilitate the roadway.
WOOD COUNTY – Mineola crews are conducting base repairs on FM 14 from FM 49 to SH 15, and on westbound, outside lane of US 80 at FM 1253. Level up and surface work is also planned on FM 14 between FM 2088 and SH 37. Expect lane closures with flaggers conducting traffic control.
The week of September 7, crews will return to FM 14 to continue base repair work. Level up and surface work is also planned for FM 779 west of FM 17. Expect lane closures on these roads as well.
Wood County construction project update:
SH 37 Roadway Repair
Surface and edge work continue on the length of this repair project from just south of FM 313 in Winnsboro southward toward FM 2088. Expect lane closures.
FM 2869 Project
The contractor is installing driveway pipe and working on structures within the project limits. Expect lane closures.
