Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Lower humidity. Highs in the lower 90s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're looking at fantastic weather for the second half of our work week. Plenty of sunshine is expected across the region along with fairly low humidity levels for this time of year. That means we can expect highs in the lower 90s today with basically very little heat indicies. Your forecast for tonight calls for mainly clear skies, and another cool, comfortable morning start. Lows will drop into the 60s. Friday looks great with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s. Right now, your Red Zone forecast looks fine with mainly clear skies and temps in the low to mid 80s at kickoff. The weekend will feature a few more clouds Saturday, otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Next week will start off quiet with lows in the 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s. Mostly sunny skies can be expected. More clouds and rain chances go up towards the middle and latter half of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

