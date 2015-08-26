Fall is in the air, and you'll be seeing more cans of pumpkin puree than ever soon! Try these treats out with it to see if your pet likes them.



Pumpkin-rich dog treats



1/2 canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

2 TBS powdered milk

2 1/2 cups flour (plain white, or even whole wheat, if your pet has no allergies)



Directions:



1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, until dough comes together that you'd be able to roll out. Add water a teaspoon at a time if it's too dry to roll out.

3. Roll out the dough, and cut into shapes about 1/2 inch thick with a small cookie cutter, or use a glass for cutting circles.

4. Place the biscuits on a cookie sheet, and bake for 20 minutes, then flip and bake for at least 20 more minutes. Biscuits should be hardened by the end of baking.

5. Allow to cool on pan, and then store in a airtight container.

