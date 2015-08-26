Homemade jerky treats for your favorite dog

He might be even happier if you make him his own treats!

Whether it's National Dog Day or just a regular day, your dog will love these chicken treats!



Chicken jerky for dogs:

Ingredients:

Four boneless, skinless chicken breasts



Directions:

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F.

Cut each chicken breast into thin strips lengthwise, about 1/8" thick.

Put strips on a baking sheet, and bake for two hours, until they are dry and hard. Bake longer if they are chewy or soft at all.

Allow the chicken to cool before giving to your dog, and store in the fridge for up to two weeks in a closed container.



