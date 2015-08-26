Treat your best friend with a cookie on National Dog Day

Your furry best friend will surely enjoy these homemade cookies on National Dog Day.

Ingredients:

3 jars of beef or chicken baby food

1/4 cup of dry milk

1/4 cup of wheat germ



Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir ingredients together in a bowl. Grease a baking pan before adding spoonfuls on the dough. Bake in oven for 15 minutes.

Let the cookies cool before treating your dog. Keep left overs in the fridge.

Recipe provided by The Humane Society's Pets Fur People. Click here for their website.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.