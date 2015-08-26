Cool off your pups with Pet Pops on National Dog Day

These Pet Pops will cool down your pup on a hot day.

Ingredients:

1 can chicken or beef broth

1/2 can water



Directions:

Stir the broth and water together in a bowl before pouring into ice cube trays. Place trays in freezer until cubes become frozen.

Recipe provided by The Humane Society's Pets Fur People. Click here for their website.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

