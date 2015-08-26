Cool off your pups with Pet Pops on National Dog Day

These Pet Pops will cool down your pup on a hot day.
Ingredients:
1 can chicken or beef broth
1/2 can water
Directions:
Stir the broth and water together in a bowl before pouring into ice cube trays. Place trays in freezer until cubes become frozen.
Recipe provided by The Humane Society's Pets Fur People. Click here for their website.
