Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Lower humidity. Highs in the lower 90s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Your forecast today will feature mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Look for highs in the low 90s and lows in the 60s and lower 70s. This pattern will persist through the end of the work week. The humidity levels begin to increase again as we move towards the weekend along with a few more clouds. Slightest chance for an isolated shower Saturday. Highs in the mid 90! Next week looks quiet to start but may turn active with rain chances again by late week.

Have a great Hump Day!

