Canine-friendly cookies for your favorite pet

If you want to help your dog celebrate National Dog Day, try making these cookies for him. We think he'll be wagging his tail in appreciation!



Canine-friendly cookies:



1 1/2 c. self rising flour

1 1/2 c. whole wheat flour

3/4 cup apple juice, warmed

1/2 c. crunchy peanut butter

1/3 cup grated carrots

2 TBS vegetable oil



Preheat oven to 350. In a large mixing bowl, combine flours and juice, then add peanut butter and oil. Mix well.

Fold in carrots, and then knead the dough to mix it thoroughly.

Add more juice if too dry to work with, or more flour if too sticky.

Flour a cutting board and roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thickness.

Use a cookie cutter or even a glass to cut out cookies. Place on ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake for about 20 minutes, then turn over, then bake 15 minutes more.

Allow to cool, then store in tightly-sealed container or bag in the refrigerator.

Should yield about 48 cookies, depending upon size of cutter used.



