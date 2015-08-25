Pup-friendly ice cream for National Dog Day

Here's an easy way to treat your dog to his or her own "ice cream" in celebration of National Dog Day...or any day! Gayle Helms wrote this one for her appearance with us on "Pet Project" back in 2008.



Pup-friendly ice cream:



32 ounces plain or vanilla yogurt (full fat)

1 large banana, mashed

2 TBS peanut butter

2 TBS honey



Blend together all the ingredients until smooth. Pour into ice trays and freeze. If you don't have ice trays, use Dixie cups. Run under warm water to release when ready to serve.



