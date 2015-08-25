Doggie chicken pops for National Dog Day

We love our canine friends on every day of the year, of course, but August 26 is National Dog Day, so we want to treat them to something extra-special in honor of their day.
Here's a way to make your dogs their own "popsicles"...or should we say, "pupsicles"?
Doggie chicken pops
(Adapted from a recipe by Terry Gibson in Pets Fur People's Doggone Good Recipes)
16 ounce container plain or vanilla yogurt
1 six ounce can of packed chicken, drained
Mix the yogurt and the chicken in a bowl until chicken is broken up and well-distributed.
Pour into ice cube trays and freeze, and share with your dog, especially when it's hot outside!
Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.