Chewy chicken-veggie stew to celebrate National Dog Day

Do you ever consider what our pets must think of us? I mean, here we come back from a grocery store, with the most amazing haul: chicken, pork, half a cow. They must think we're the greatest hunters on earth. ~ Anne Tyler



Chicken stew for dogs

(adapted from a recipe in Pets Fur People's Doggone Good Recipes)



4 pounds chicken legs or leg quarters

1 package chicken gizzards and/or livers

16 ounce can peas and carrots

16 ounce can creamed corn

1 cup long grain rice

4-5 slices of bread, torn



Place chicken and gizzards/livers in crock pot with just enough water to cover the meat. Cook eight hours or overnight, then allow to cool, saving the broth.



Skim off the fat from the cooled broth. then remove two cups of broth and place in sauce pan with the rice, bringing to a boil, and then stirring, turning to medium-low, allowing water to be absorbed into the rice. (usually about 14 minutes)



While rice is cooking, remove chicken from bones, being careful not to miss any, as chicken bones splinter and are dangerous for animals to eat.



Leave the livers and gizzards whole, so the dog can enjoy the chewiness of the pieces.



Place the chicken and rice mixture, vegetables and bread pieces into the crock pot in the remaining liquid to cook again for several hours (even overnight!) on low. When mixture is well-blended and tender, separate into portions appropriate for your dog's size. Baggies of the stew can be frozen and thawed as needed.



Tip: Make sure food is not too hot when serving to your dog; don't want to burn his mouth!

