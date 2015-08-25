Mineola Yellowjackets in the spotlights

It's fair to say that the Mineola Yellowjackets have made their mark on East Texas football, and in 4 days they will have a chance to make their presence known on the national level.

Running back Chantz Perkins says that what might make other players nervous, is just another walk in the park for his team.

"We're mostly used to all that because of the state game, and all the reporters and everything that have been coming out since then. It's just another football game and we just got to go out and do our best," said Perkins.

Fox Sports Southwest will feature the Mineola team as the "DQ Big Game of the Week" on Friday night. The attention comes after the Yellow Jackets made it to the 3A Division 1 state championship for the first time in school history last season.

"I just want to play like we did last year. I mean we lost those first three games and then came out and went to state. I mean if we're going to play like that now I'll be happy," said Jeremiah Crawford, quarterback.

While they did not come home with the title, the strides they took last year are sure to pay off big this go around.

"We put in a lot of work last year, we took a bunch of kids that have never played together and kinda made a family out of it. The seniors last year really stepped up and kinda lead the way for us. But we were a very young team so were basically the same team we were last year," said Perkins.

If all goes well, or as good as it all looks on paper, you will more than likely see this team back at the big dance. And according to the players, Head Coach Joe Drennon believes they will.

"He said we were good last year because we made it, now he wants to be great and win it," said Perkins.



