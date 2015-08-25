Apple-Sausage Breakfast Pizza with Mama Steph

This is a back-to-school friendly recipe, as it bakes up while you are getting the kids ready for the day. It reheats well, too. Apple lends it a sweet flavor that contrasts nicely with the savory sausage and cheddar cheese.

Mama Steph’s Apple-Sausage Breakfast Pizza

8 fresh eggs, or equivalent amount Egg Beaters

1 tsp mayonnaise

Mrs. Dash or other flavorful seasoning with no salt

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

8 oz. ground turkey sausage, browned and drained on paper towels

3 cups frozen shredded hash browns

one can of crescent roll dough

1 1/2 to 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

One large apple, cored and diced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9×13 casserole dish with cooking spray.

Open crescent rolls, and lay them (there should be 8 in a can) in the bottom of the casserole dish. Use your fingertips to spread the dough across the bottom of the dish as you would pizza dough, until you have one continuous sheet of dough.

Make egg mixture: in a mixing bowl, crack 8 large eggs or pour in egg beaters, and add the mayonnaise and red pepper flakes, and about 1 tsp of Mrs. Dash. Whisk together until combined and bubbly.

Grate the cheese, if using block cheddar (I buy pre-shredded)

Assemble:

Spread the frozen hash brown potatoes evenly across the crust.

Sprinkle half of the cheese over the top of the hash browns.

Spread diced apple over the cheese.

Pour the egg mixture evenly across potatoes, apple and cheese.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper, being careful not to over-salt.

Arrange sausage crumbles evenly over the top.

Place in hot oven, and bake for about 35 minutes (until no longer jiggly and wet in center.)

Top with the other half of cheese, and stick back in the oven until the cheese is melted, 5-6 more minutes.

Remove from oven, and allow to set up for 5-10 minutes.

Cut into squares and serve.

If your family doesn’t like the heat of red pepper flakes feel free to omit or switch out with other cheese or seasoning. Reheats easily by microwaving individual squares. Best when served warm, but very good cool, too. Packs easily in a lunch box with a cold pack.

