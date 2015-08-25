Tuesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. 40% chance of scattered showers & storms . Highs near 90

Happy Tuesday East Texas! Scattered showers quickly developed near the I-30 corridor this morning. The storms are producing lots of lightning, and heavy rainfall. Look for this line of showers & storms to continue to move towards the southeast through the day. Best rain chances across the I-30 corridor will be through the morning hours. The better rain chances will approach the I-20 corridor between 10am-Noon. Followed by moving through Deep East Texas by late this afternoon. Any of these storms could be on the strong side producing lots of lightning and heavy rainfall.

Tonight, we will see any rainfall quickly come to an end as drier and cooler air makes it way into East Texas. Overnight lows drop into the 60s!

The rest of the work week will feature mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Look for highs in the mid 90s and lows in the 60s and lower 70s. The humidity levels begin to increase again as we move towards the weekend!

Have a great Tuesday!

