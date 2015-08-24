Titus County theft suspects expected to surrender to police

Two men suspected of stealing about $54,000 worth of pipes during a Titus County theft are expected to turn themselves in to police Monday evening.

The department said that on Aug. 15, the sheriff's office received a report of a theft of nearly 250 oil field pipes, stolen from a crude oil well site, east of the Sugar Hill Community on Farm-to-Market 71.

After an investigation, the department issued warrants two suspects: Aaron Lee Green, 19, and Braden Scott Karnes, 20, both of Pittsburg. Green and Karnes, who both have warrants for theft, are expected to turn themselves in Monday evening, police said.

On Aug. 22, sheriff's officials with Titus and Camp counties recovered the stolen pipes, which were returned to the owner.

