Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 30% chance of isolated thundershowers. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at a mix of sun & clouds across the area today. We're expecting a 30% chance for a few pop up storms to develop later today, as a weak front drops into the area. Not everyone will see rainfall today, but we'll be tracking any isolated showers that do develop. Highs will climb into the mid 90s today, with heat indicies 100-105. Tonight, a spotty shower will be possible early, otherwise partly clear. Overnight lows in the mid 70s. The front will stall to our south Tuesday, giving us a 30% chance for pop up storms once again, especially across the southern half of the area. Look for highs to be cooler, only in the lower 90s. Wednesday through the weekend will feature mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s and lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rainfall chances look very bleak after Tuesday.

Have a great week!

