Asiago-chicken French bread pizza with spinach by Mama Steph

This is a fun-to-make pizza recipe, and it's so easy that it pulls together in less than ten minutes. Your kids can help, too! Customize it with your favorite toppings and dig in!
Asiago-chicken French bread pizza with spinach
Loaf of French bread, cut in half lengthwise
4 TBS soft butter
2 TBS olive oil
3/4 cup Asiago cheese
2-3 TBS minced garlic
1 tsp basil
1/2 cup diced bell pepper (your favorite color is fine)
1/2 tsp black pepper
16 ounces (about 2 cups) pre-cooked chicken (rotisserie or refrigerated bagged strips)
1-2 cups fresh spinach or other green
1 cup mozzarella cheese
1 cup Parmesan cheese
Method:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
2. In a small bowl, stir together the butter, oil, Asiago, garlic, basil, bell pepper, and black pepper.
3. Place bread halves on a baking sheet, and spread each half with half of the butter mixture.
4. Spread the spinach and chicken evenly over each half of the bread.
5. Top both with Parmesan, and then with mozzarella.
6. Bake for 8-12 minutes. Ready when cheese is golden brown.
Other topping ideas:
mushroom slices
black olives
diced zucchini
diced yellow squash
fresh corn kernels
strips of kale or turnip greens
crumbled bacon
