Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. 30% scattered showers today. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90

T.G.I.F. East Texas. We're looking at the front that brought us all the rain and cooler temps yesterday, to return north today as a warm front. This means scattered showers and maybe a storm will redevelop through the day. Not everyone will see rainfall, but showers possible as the front moves by you. Behind the front, look for the humidity to return along with the heat. Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 80s to near 90. The weekend outlook looks typical for late-August. Highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday, a new front will approach the region giving us a 30% chance for scattered showers Monday and Tuesday followed by drier and slightly cooler air for mid week.

We'll also be keeping a close eye on the latest developments of Hurricane Danny over the next few days!

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.