Restaurant Reports: Two small eateries with perfect scores

Two East Texas restaurants received top scores in the latest health department inspection period.

In Tyler, Little Italy, located at 3320 South Broadway, had no violations, and no demerits.

Auntie Anne's, Inside Broadway Square Mall, at 4601 South Broadway Ave. K-1107-A, also had no violations, no demerits.

