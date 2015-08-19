A Lifetime Bond: Bean and Rogers

It may have been football that chanced Justice Bean and Kendrick Rogers crossing paths, but it was an understanding of a certain lifestyle that could be the reason these two have always had each other’s back.

“You know single parents its kinda hard, but with us being with each other it brings the spirit back and bond that you need with a father figure,” said Rogers.

"We always try to do what's best for our moms. Doing whatever we can, helping them out, and they've actually grown closer because of it too," added Bean.

Both raised by single mothers, Bean and Rogers filled voids in their lives through football and each other’s company.

“I wanna say that the fifth grade was when football career started for us. He always used to run touchdowns and was way more athletic then I am now. But as the years have gone on its been a real pleasure playing behind him,” said Bean.



"Most people think we get tired of each other, but we don't. We just keep going and keep grinding," said Rogers.

While there are memorable moments off the field, like the one time bean threw rogers off a 4-wheeler…

“I promised his mom we would be super safe, and you just see his 6 foot 5 self just rolling,” recalled Bean.

On the football field is where the limitless boundaries of their support system truly shines.

“It is great, if you ask anybody, its just comment and bickering until one of us scores a touchdown and then we're the happiest people ever. Its great,” said Bean.

Now both seniors, heading into the last chapter of their high school careers, rogers has verballed to Texas A&M. And according to Bean, he would love to join him with or without an offer to play football.



“I would say I'm waiting, but whatever happens happens. I've looked around to way in my options, but a&m is always were my heart's been,” said Bean

Wise beyond their years, and grateful to have one another. If Aggieland does need some convincing to pick up Bean, well take it from the guy you’ve already recruited.

“He is a smart kid, he can go anywhere he wants to. If he came to A&M we can just keep that chapter alive and make more memories to share with our families one day. So I'm hoping he goes to A&M with me,” said Rogers.

