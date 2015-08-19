Apply for jobs with Convergys - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Apply for jobs with Convergys

By Jeff Wright, Producer
Convergys Corporation, a global leader in customer management, is hiring immediately at its contact center in Jacksonville for a national Medicare provider.

If you're interested in applying, a job fair will be held Friday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jacksonville Library. Candidates can also apply online at www.convergys.com.

