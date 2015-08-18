Gregg County searching for burglary suspect

Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a burglary.

The department says that on Monday, a white male, driving a light blue or grey four-door passenger car burglarized a storage building on North Eastman Road. GCSO says the vehicle has a discernible black fender.

To provide information on the case, call Investigator Gary Robinson at 903-237-2536 or you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stopper's at 903-236-STOP.

